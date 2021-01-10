Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Saturday expressed condolences and deep sympathies with the government and people of Indonesia over loss of lives in a tragic plane crash. “We offer our profound sympathies & condolences over the loss of so many precious lives in tragic crash of Indonesia’s Sriwijaya Air Flight 182, travelling from Jakarta to Pontianak. Our thoughts & prayers go out to families of victims, govt. & brotherly people of Indonesia,” foreign office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri posted on his twitter account.