Pakistan has reported 46 deaths in the last 24 hours by culminating coronavirus as the number of positive cases has ascended to 502,416. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 10,644 on Sunday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,899 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

So far 225,509 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 144,909 in Punjab 61,148 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 39,120 in Islamabad, 18,373 in Balochistan, 8,478 in Azad Kashmir and 4,879 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 4,260 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,693 in Sindh, 1,728 in KP, 439 in Islamabad, 235 in Azad Kashmir, 188 in Balochistan, and 101 in GB.

Pakistan has until now conducted 7,088,014 coronavirus tests and 44,410 in the last 24 hours. 456,969 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,278 patients are in serious condition.