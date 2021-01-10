Share:

“The capitalist and consumerist ethics are two sides of the same coin, a merger of two commandments. The supreme commandment of the rich is ‘Invest!’ The supreme commandment of the rest of us is ‘Buy!’

-Yuval Noah Harari

On January 9, 2007, Steve Jobs, the late CEO of Apple Inc., unveiled the first iPhone in San Francisco. It was a touchscreen mobile phone. While addressing the attendees, Steve called the iPhone a “revolutionary and magical product that is literally five years ahead of any other mobile phone.” The popularity of the” revolutionary and magical product” can be measured from the fact that just in the first ten months after its launch more than 1.4 million iPhones were sold. Since then till this day, the corporation and its rivals have not turned back.

If one follows the trajectory of smartphones since 2007 until now, one can truly marvel the speed with which smartphones have revolutionised our life. On the other hand, the desire to replace the previous model with a new one also shows our ultimate consumerist behaviour. The consumerism that corporations want us to adopt has endangered the planet Earth greatly. Perhaps, we need to bring a shift in our lifestyle and society that are becoming more and more consumerists to save the Earth for our children.