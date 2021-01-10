Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will field joint candidates against the ruling party in the forthcoming by-election.

Briefing media after meeting of Parliamentary Board of the party at Model Town Secretariat on Saturday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said that party would not field candidates against the PPP in Sindh.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and Ahsan Iqbal co-chaired the meeting that discussed names of party candidates for the by-elections. PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah, Senator Pervez Rashid, Burjis Tahir, Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar, Begum Ishrat Ashraf, Engineer Khurram Dastgir and Murtaza Javed Abbasi attended the meeting.

List of candidates along with suggestions and recommendations will be sent to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif for final approval.

Ahsan Iqbal said that component parties of PDM will support each other to get desired results. To a question, he said that resignations will be given at a suitable time after the Senate elections.

“We can’t not allow the government to spoil the constitution after getting two-third majority. Resignations will be given at a time when we feel that it is difficult for the parliament to function now. Our goal is not the resignations but fresh elections,” he added.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the present regime has forced the agricultural country to import food items. “Today, the economic growth is zero. The incompetent government is not even aware of the ground realities,” he said.

Referring to the miseries of Hazara community, he said that similar incident had occured in May 2018.

“At that time, Hazara community demanded the then army chief to visit and he went there without putting any condition to end hunger strike. But this time, the Prime Minister didn’t went there on their call but put his own conditions on the mourning families,” he said. He said the ‘incompetent’ and ‘selected’ PM could not solve any national problem.

“The whole nation sees that he (PM) has no sympathy for the citizens of Pakistan. New Zealand PM went to console the Muslims after a terrorism incident but she didn’t say she was blackmailed. I condemn PM Imran Niazi for not going to the Hazaras when they were demanding. He should drown with shame,” he said.

“The PDM people went there and made the victims realise that they were not alone,” he said.

He said that families of the martyrs of Model Town tragedy met the then Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif. He alleged that the same hands were behind Model Town tragedy who were behind the long march of PTI. He said that the one who promised to bring those responsible to justice with his cousin had failed to do so even after lapsing two and a half years.

He said PTI’s foreign funding was part of the London Plan and Indian and Israeli funding was used to create unrest and political crisis in the country. He said that Imran Khan and PTI have been sitting on NRO of foreign funding case for the past six years. He raised the question that how could the government, which itself was sitting on NRO, give anyone NRO.

“If the foreign funding case is decided on merit, the middle wicket of PTI will fall,” he said said.

He said that it was important to send the present regime packing at the earliest.

“If Imran Khan completed his five years, the country will be in such a state that no one will be ready to become the Prime Minister. So it is inevitable to make 2021 an election year”, he said.