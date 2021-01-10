Share:

Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that public has rejected the Opposition’s negative politics of rallies.

The Opposition will never tender resignations from the assemblies as the PDM is divided on this issue.

The Opposition is insulting democratic values by not giving respect to the people’s mandate. Usman Buzdar said that those corrupt elements who are leveling allegations should first look into their conscience.

The rejected elements are doing criticism for the sake of criticism just to gain political millage.

The government has taken practical measures for the welfare and betterment of the people. Pakistan has got an honest and sincere leader like Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Government has completed development projects in its short span of two and half year which former governments failed to do in years.

There is no more one man show in the province. Development projects are being completed with the consultation of public representatives, he added.

-Expresses sorrow over sad demise of Seth Abid

Usman Buzdar has expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise of famous businessman and industrialist Seth Abid.

He extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved family members and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.