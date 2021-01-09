Share:

Rawalpindi-Police arrested seven land grabbers including son of notorious land mafia king on charges of kidnapping, detaining and torturing two officers of land revenue department in Moza Khanna Kak where they went to retrieve land of daughter of military officer, informed sources on Saturday.

The victims were identified as Girdawar Malik Navid and Patwari Babar while kidnappers as Shani, son of PML-N ex Chairman Raja Khalil, a notorious land grabber, they added. First Information Report (FIR) was launched on complaint of Naib Tehsildar Saqib Rehman, source said.

According to details, a team of officers of land revenue department including Tehsildar Rawalpindi reached Khanna Kaak to retrieve 7 kanals land from clutches of land grabber Raja Khalil. The said land is owned by Ms Amira Hayyat, daughter of a brigadier of Pakistan Army, who had lodged a complaint against the land grabbers in an open katcheri held jointly by DC Capt (R) Anwaar Ul Haq and CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas some days ago. They said the land mafia king Raja Khalil, his son Shani along with their armed persons started beating the officers of revenue department and damaged their vehicles. They said the land grabbers kidnapped and detained a Girdawar Malik Navid and Patwari Babar, whereas, tehsildar managed to escape. “The kidnappers tortured the two officers of land revenue department during illegal detention,” sources said.

AC Saddar Mehar Ghulam Abbas, on receiving report about gory incident, immediately alerted DC, CPO and SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar. CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas ordered SP Rawal to rescue the detainees and to arrest the culprits, sources said adding that a heavy police contingent led by SHO PS Sadiqabad SI Tahir Rehan and AC Saddar Mehar Ghulam Abbas reached at the spot and police managed to rescue the detained officers of revenue department. Similarly, the culprit Shani along with six persons was also rounded up by police and shifted them to police station for legal action.

AC Saddar Mehar Ghulam Abbas, when contacted, confirmed the crime committed by land grabbers. He said strict action is being taken against the land grabbers. He said no one would be allowed to grab land of citizens.

He said police fully cooperated with the district government during rescue operation.

Till the filing of this report, police were conducting raids to arrest the other accused including Raja Khalil, the head of land grabbing gang.