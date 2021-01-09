Share:

Rawalpindi-Police have arrested a man on charges of attempting to assault two minor girls and registered a case against him, informed a police spokesman on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Amir Shehzad, he added. Police obtained remand of the accused while further investigation was on.

According to him, a citizen lodged a complaint with Police Station (PS) Pirwadhai stating that Amir Shehzad has caught his two small daughters aging 7 and 8 years and took them to his house. He added the man attempted to rape his daughters and pleaded police to register case against him.

Taking action, SHO PS Pirwadhai SI Nadim Zafar carried out a raid and held the accused Amir Shehzad. The accused was brought to police station where a case under rape charges was registered against him.

SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar appreciated the efforts of SHO and his team. He said crime against children would not be tolerated and a strict action would be taken against those found involved.