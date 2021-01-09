Share:

Russian qualifier Gasanova stuns Pliskova in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi - Russian qualifier Anastasia Gasanova, who made her maiden WTA main draw appearance this week, could barely believe what she achieved on Saturday after breezing past former world number one Karolina Pliskova in the second round in Abu Dhabi. The 21-year-old qualifier, ranked 292nd, had won her first-ever tour-level match in the opening round of the WTA 500 event to set up the clash with Czech Pliskova in her first meeting with a top 100 player. But Gasanova, whose goal is to break into the top 200 this year, took just 72 minutes to secure a 6-2 6-4 victory against world number six Pliskova. “It was not me on the court,” Gasanova told reporters amid continuous giggles. “I was so sure of myself. I’m really happy right now. “I’m really surprised, but when I woke up today, I thought, ‘Why not? Why can’t I win this match?’. Actually, I thought I would lose in qualifiers or something like that, but I just kept pushing myself, like, I need to win and I want to win.” Gasanova will next play Spain’s 66th ranked Sara Sorribes Tormo in the last 16.

Ijaz claims Tenpin Bowling men singles title

Lahore (Staff Reporter): Ijaz ur Rehman claimed the men singles title in the 13th National Tenpin Bowling Championship underway at Arena Bowling Club, F-9 Park. Ijaz grabbed first position with 1512 points while Shabbir Lashkarwala secured second with 1480 points in eight games each. Zafar Iqbal finished third with 1479 points and Ali Suria fourth with 1477 points. The finals of men singles, doubles and team events will be played today (Sunday). National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser will grace the concluding ceremony as chief guest. A total of 25 players were taking part in the men singles event. As many as 137 players from all over the country were featuring in six competitions, including singles, doubles, team, women, amateur and deaf event. A total of Rs 1 million cash award will be distributed among the winners of different categories along with trophies and certificates.

American Ford taken to hospital after heavy crash

Adelboden - American skier Tommy Ford was flown to a hospital after suffering a heavy crash in a World Cup giant slalom at Adelboden, Switzerland on Saturday. Ford, with one giant slalom win in 12 seasons on the World Cup circuit, crashed three gates from the finish after going wide into rough snow beside the course and landing on his head. “@ibeTommyFord is conscious and has been taken to the hospital for evaluation,” the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team wrote on Twitter here. “He was talking to emergency responders when they loaded him.” The race resumed after a half-hour pause.