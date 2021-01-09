Share:

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) confiscated over 165 truckload of goods under its grand operation aiming at making the RCB areas encroachment-free during 2020. According to RCB spokesman, the grand anti-encroachment operation, on the special instructions of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) was launched in which anti-encroachment squad conducted 145 operations in different areas including Masrial Road, Chungi No 22, Saddar, Tench Bhatta, Chor, Peoples Colony and Dhoke Syedan, Bakara Mandi, Masrial and several other areas in their jurisdiction and confiscated over 165 truckload of goods.

The operation was being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments are being removed with an aim to provide relief to citizens while visiting the markets, he added.

He also warned not to encroach space on roadside and keep their goods inside the shops otherwise no one would be spared and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against encroachers.