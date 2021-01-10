Share:

LAHORE - The Price Control Magistrates imposed Rs 251,500 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering in the provincial capital on Saturday. According to the city district administration’s spokesman, the Magistrates inspected 894 points and found 90 violations while cases were also registered against 11 violators. In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner, the Magistrates were conducting raids across the city to ensure availability of commodities on government rates.