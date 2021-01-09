Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan has a thriving music industry. The industry has produced some of the leading artists in the world, representing the various genres within the popular music industry. Pakistani pop is a mixture of traditional Pakistani classical music and western influences of jazz, rock and roll, hip hop and disco sung in various languages of Pakistan. Shallum Xavier, Pakistan’s most celebrated rock star and guitarist has launched The Jam Room on RINSTRA.com. Shallum has been part of the sensational Pop Rock Band Fuzon, Shallum has been playing, composing, and producing music for over two decades. Shallum will be talking about music and his new project The Jam Room which features both upcoming and established artists performing original compositions with just a few basic instruments keeping things plain, sweet, and simple.