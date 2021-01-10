Share:

On Sunday, Shoaib Malik is "safe" after his car crashed into a truck parked outside the city's National High Performance Centre (NHPC) when the former cricket captain departed the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft.

While the veteran all-rounder cricketer was reportedly safe, his car sustained damages to the front side when it hit the truck near a restaurant close to the NHPC.

Some four or five people confirmed that the cricketer was driving at high speed. He was in good spirits but seemed to be lacking experience in driving the sports car, they said.