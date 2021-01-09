Share:

ISLAMABAD-The fast-expanding entertainment platform See Prime, has brought another engrossing short-film ‘LambeeRaat’ for the audiences, on its YouTube channel. Starring Saleem Miraj and Kissa Zehra as the lead character, LambeeRaat won its First Judges Award at the digital platform and Short film Festival DICE CAM 2018. It was awarded the best sound and acting award in the festival in the films and documentary category and now it is being showcased by See Prime.The dark comedy film follows the story of the very innocent groom who wants to meet his bride at the first night, but what follows is a fun and full of bewilderment long night. LambeeRaat is a hilarious account of what the most anticipated first night of a married couple looks like in a desi household. The film is written by Ammar Chisthi and directed by Syed Ramil Ahsan - an emerging content creator of the industry and young talent.