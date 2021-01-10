Share:

LAHORE - Former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi have expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise of prominent businessman Seth Abid.

Ch Shujaat Hussain said that very few people would know that Seth Abid had done a lot for security and integrity of Pakistan. “I personally know that the national services rendered by Seth Abid are valuable which will always be remembered,” he said.

Ch Shujaat Hussain and Ch Parvez Elahi prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.