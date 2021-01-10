Share:

With the protests following attacks on the Hazara community spilling over into other cities across Pakistan, it was important for the government to find an early resolution. The compromise was agreed to on Friday night; the state agreed to demands put forth by the grieving families and promised that the Prime Minister would visit Quetta to mourn with them on Saturday. The bodies would be buried beforehand.

The PDM alliance had also seen this as a potential opportunity to make the government feel some pressure. The way the opposition party leaders rushed to join the mourners a day after being castigated on social media tells us that political parties on all sides need to treat tragic losses such as this with a more humane approach. Not standing by the people in their time of mourning is not so easily forgotten, or forgiven.

This is exactly why Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government had been receiving flak for comments that were seen as insensitive by many. Using the word ‘blackmail’ to describe the refusal of families to bury their loved ones was certainly avoidable, as was the general tone and approach of the government; it was the state’s job to listen at this point, instead of making comments about what should be done.

However, none of that matters anymore; thankfully the government changed tack and the stalemate has now been resolved.

If the government can learn one lesson out of this potential crisis of its own making, it would be to be to share the pain and sorrow of its citizens. It must approach legitimate protests from a place of compassion. The state has a habit of perceiving demonstrators through an inequitable lens. Those that display the propensity to violence are often ignored, while innocent teachers and grieving families are dismissed outright at the first instance, unless public pressure causes the government to reconsider. This attitude must change.