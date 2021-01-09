Share:

ISLAMABAD-Scientists have created ‘invisible’ stem cells that evade the immune system — thereby paving the way to new treatments for cancer, diabetes and heart disease.The lab-grown cells — created by researchers from the US — could be used for cell therapies and tissue implants without fear of immune rejection.They work by expressing so-called ‘checkpoints’ — the equivalent of a security pass for the cells which allow them to turn off the body’s ‘natural killer’ immune cells. Stem cells can turn into any tissue or organ — but their potential for use in transplants has been limited by the risk of the host body attacking them.’As a cardiac surgeon, I would love to put myself out of business by being able to implant healthy cardiac cells to repair heart disease,’ said paper author Tobias Deuse of the University of California, San Francisco.