Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat has said that the work of installing clean water filtration plants across Punjab is being expedited and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will inaugurate filtration plants at divisional level from next month in phases. He was presiding over the meeting of Punjab Aab-i- Pak Authority held on the direction of Governor Punjab here on Saturday. Chairman Punjab Aab-i- Pak Authority, CEO Punjab Water Aab-i- Pak Authority, Director Law and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion. The meeting reviewed the performance of the Punjab Aab-i-Pak Authority so far. The construction of plants, boreholes, study reports, equipment and miscellaneous assets were also discussed in detail. Raja Basharat said that the previous government under the guise of this project devoured up billions of rupees but no filtration plant was installed.

while the PTI government is taking concrete steps to ensure clean drinking water supply to the people.