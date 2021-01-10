Share:

KARACHI - The body of a 13-year-old boy was found in an empty plot in Karachi’s Orangi, the police said on Saturday.

According to his parents, the teenager had gone out on Friday morning to get some games downloaded on his mobile phone but never returned. After searching for him in the neighbourhood, the family registered a missing person complaint at the police station. On Saturday morning, the police found the victim’s body in an empty plot adjacent to his house. “The women in our house had gone up to the roof for some work and saw my nephew’s body lying on the roof of the house next to us,” the teenager’s uncle said.

The police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination. “There are some torture marks on the body but we can’t confirm anything until the reports come out,” a police officer said. District West SSP Suhai Aziz has promised a just investigation into the case, adding that evidence is being collected from the crime scene.