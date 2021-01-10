Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday Prime Minister Imran Khan had always thought for the welfare of poor people.

The initiatives like Ehsaas Programme, Health Cards, and shelter homes taken by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government manifested his vision of improving the living conditions of the underprivileged segments of the society, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said terrorism to a great extent had been eliminated from the country due to effective policies of the government and operations of the law enforcing agencies.

He said the occasional terror acts like Hazara miners’ massacre were still occurring as India was trying to create unrest in Pakistan by promoting sectarianism. India was even financing terrorists and other extremist elements. The government was, however, committed to root out the terrorist networks completely so that incidents Mach killings might not occur in future.

To a question, Shibli Faraz said the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s leadership had themselves buried their politics. There were fissures in the opposition alliance, he added.

He said the politics of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s leaders based on lies and hypocrisy as they tried to do politicking over the Mach incident. Responding to another question he said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were enjoying cordial relations. The Saudi foreign minister was expected to visit Pakistan soon, he added.