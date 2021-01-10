Share:

On Sunday, two elderly men were wounded due to ceasefire violations by Indian troops from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Baruh and Khanjar sector.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC) Baruh and Khanjar sector targeting civilian population.

As a result, two elderly men of the same family sustained wounds. The injured men were shifted to local hospital for medical assistance.

Pakistan Army’s media wing in a statement said that "since January 1 this year, Indian forces have violated the ceasefire agreement for 38 times".