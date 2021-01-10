Share:

The UK surpassed 80,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, with government figures reporting a further 1,035 deaths over the past 24 hours.

So far, the total number of deaths now stands at 80,868. There were also an additional 59,937 daily cases, bringing the total to above 3 million.

Moreover, the government has launched a new public awareness campaign to get people to better comply with restrictions.

In England, where the country is at the start of a third national lockdown, local media has reported that adherence is lower than the first national lockdown last year.

Whereas, the Chief Medical Officer(CMO), Prof. Chris Whitty appeared in a video-ad urging people to stay home, protect the National Health Service (NHS) and save lives.