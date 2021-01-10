Share:

MUZAFFARABAD - The weather turned chilly and mountains caped with white blanked in Himalayan and Pirpanchal ranges of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) after continued torrential rain falls in planes and heavy snow falls at mountainous regions with just a single day pause during this week. The torrential rains and harsh cool weather forced people to remain indoors while the markets are presenting the deserted look in the AJK capital Muzaffarabad. The demand of fuel and coals raised high which resulted price hike and shortage in the stores. However, the people also enjoy the rains while taking different hot soups like chicken corn soup, mixed vegetable soup, broth of Kashmiri Abgosh, Kashmiri tea and hot dishes of plao and Biryani at their homes.