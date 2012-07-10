







TORONTO- Ryan Hunter-Reay cruised to victory on Toronto's Exhibition Place street circuit on Sunday to claim his third straight IndyCar victory and move to the top of the series standings.

Hunter-Reay inherited the lead on lap 57 when JR Hildebrand pitted. In five laps on the 1.75-mile (2.8km), 11-turn course Hunter-Reay built his lead over Brazilian Tony Kanaan from .6040 of a second to 4.0794sec. Charlie Kimball got past Kanaan on lap 72 but couldn't make any serious charge at Hunter-Reay, who led by 7.6sec with 10 laps remaining.

Hunter-Reay was able to stay well clear of a post-caution re-start pile-up with three laps remaining in which Dario Franchitti, Ryan Briscoe and Marco Andretti were caught up. Hunter-Reay crossed the finish line under caution to claim a third straight victory after wins on oval circuits in Iowa and Milwaukee last month. Kimball notched his career-best finish with a second place and Mike Conway was third to give AJ Foyt Racing a first podium finish since Brazil in 2010.