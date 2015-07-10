Pakistan and India have reportedly become permanent members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a group dominated by Russia and China. Pakistan will get greater access to the energy resources of Central Asia through this membership.

Putin today opened the annual summit by announcing the acceptance of India and Pakistan as members. Putin called for greater cooperation in fighting drug trafficking from Afghanistan and the financing of militancy.

Chinese President Xi Jinping also welcomed Pakistan's entry into the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The group currently includes China, Russia and the former Soviet republics of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.