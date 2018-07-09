Share:

AHMEDPUR EAST/KASUR-Amir of Bahawalpur Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi has said that he has got too old and therefore handed over his only son Prince Bahawal Abbasi to the people of Bahawalpur with whom Abbasi family had 365 years old relations.

These views were expressed by him during an address to a big public meeting on Railway Road the other day. The meeting was organised on the eve of the inauguration of his son Prince Bahawal Abbasi’s central election office in Ahmedpur East City.

He stated that if Sahibzada Usman Abbasi's cooperation continued, we would get our province restored in near future. He asked big crowd to vote for his son who was young, energetic and highly qualified.

Nawab Abbasi stated that Prince Bahawal Abbasi would come up to the exceptions of the masses. He also urged people to make efforts for victory of his nephew Sahbizada Gazain Abbasi so that both young leaders could jointly serve the inhabitants of the area with dedication.

Earlier, former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Sahibzada Usman Abbasi in his speech said, “If Bahawalpur is declared as capital of new South Punjab province, they will compromise on it by setting aside their old demand of restoration of Bahawalpur province.” He urged people to elect his nephew Prince Bahawal Abbasi and son Sahibzada Gazain Abbasi for NA and PA seats respectively.

Sahibzda Adnan Umer Abbasi, PML-N leaders - Shehzad Suhail Khakwani, Mian Siddique Asim, District Council member Mehr Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, Saraiki Qaumi Movement president Salim Niazi, and others also addressed the meeting and assured their support for both Abbasi family candidates - Prince Bahawal Abbasi and Sahibzada Muhammad Gazain Abbasi.

Meanwhile, PML-N senior leader Muhammad Younus, Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran president Jamal Abdul Nasar and Ice Factories Association president Mansoor Iqbal Qureshi called on Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi at Sadiq Garh Palace in Dera Nawab Sahib and discussed local political situation.

On the occasion, they assured their unconditional support for his son independent candidate Prince Bahawal Abbasi. Nawab Abbasi expressed his gratitude to the PML-N and trade union leaders for their support.

16 gamblers held in police raid

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 16 gamblers during a raid on a gambling den here the other day.

According to a police source, the raid was conducted on the orders of District Police Officer [DPO] Muntazir Mehdi. CIA in-charge Hafiz Atif Nazir led the raiding team and caught 16 gamblers red-handed from a gambling den. They included Rafiq Naveed, Ali Raza, Niyamat Yaqoob, Sajid, Shahid, Faryad Rafiq, Asghar, Mushtaq, Fareed, Ijaz Ramzan and Amjad. One of the gamblers managed to escape from the spot. CIA police recovered thousands of rupees from the gamblers arrested, registered a case against them and put them behind bars.