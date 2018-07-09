Share:

KAMALIA-Kamalia Assistant Commissioner [AC] Shahid Nadeem Rana held separate meetings with the officials of Revenue Department and Price Control Committees in his office the other day. The meeting with Revenue Department was attended by the department employees, the Tehsildar and the Revenue Staff of the area. AC Shahid Nadeem Rana instructed the revenue staff to refrain from using any leniency while dealing with the cases of recovery and to complete all recovery targets within due time. He said that all the staff should ensure the implementation of laws, and deal indiscriminately with everyone. He stated that there should be no obstacles in the tasks of petitioners.

During the meeting with the Price Control Magistrate, he instructed to deal indiscriminately with those involved in price gouging and breaking official price list rates.

He stated that price hiking would never be tolerated. He instructed swift action against all those who are involved in setting higher prices in the market.

The AC also met the officials of the Central Traders Association, Kamalia and discussed regional issues with them. The delegation of Central Traders Association, Kamalia comprised President Sayed Akbar Ali, General Secretary Kaleemullah Toor, Rana Anwarul Haq and other members of the traders association.