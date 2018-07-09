Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Terming right to self-determination cardinal principle of the UN Charter, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) urged the UN Human Rights Council to redouble its efforts to resolve the Kashmir dispute in line with the UN resolutions.

APHC leader Altaf Hussain Wani demanded for the people of Jammu and Kashmir their universally accepted right in an atmosphere free of cohesion and intimidation.

"The World Conference on Human Rights considers the denial of right to self-determination as a violation of human rights and underlines the importance of the effective realization of this right," Wani said while taking part in the discussions held under Agenda Item 8 on the sidelines of 38th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, an APHC AJK Chapter spokesperson said.

Speaking on behalf of World Muslim Congress, Wani told the international audience that world conference on human rights recognizes the peoples under colonial or other forms of alien occupation to take any legitimate action in accordance with the charter of United Nations to realize their inalienable right to self-determination, the spokesperson said.

"The UN Kashmir report released by the OHCHR, has reiterated, that right to self-determination of people of Kashmir is protected under international law,", Wani said. He added that Indian unwillingness to honour its commitments has forced people of Indian occupied Kashmir to resist its occupation.

"Indian militarized state repression has caused death and destruction in Indian occupied Kashmir as noted in high commissioners report," Wani said adding that heavy military presence with blank impunity overrides all human rights including right to life.

The criminal silence of international community, he said, has encouraged India to kill blind and maim children, youth, journalists, and rights defenders. He urged the members of council not to let people of Kashmir down, who he said, have been counting on them for last seven decades, the APHC spokesperson concluded.