KARACHI - The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) on Monday expressed its concerns over District Ghotki’s Akhbar Farosh Union General Secretary Abdul Haleem Mirani’s recent statement against his neighbour Maula Dino Mirani and his sons regarding the purchase of his home by force at a cheap rate.

APNS Secretary General Sarmad Ali expressed profound concern over the recent statement of the general secretary. The APNS strongly condemned the threats of violence as an attempt to suppress the media forcibly.

The APNS also appealed to the IGP to provide adequate and meaningful security to media houses, journalists and distributors of newspapers and take action against the culprits who resorted to these illegal activities aimed at deterring the ability of press to report truth and provide access to information.

condolence

All Pakistan Newspapers Society President Hameed Haroon and Secretary General Sarmad Ali have expressed profound grief on behalf of the APNS office bearers and members of the executive committee over the sad demise of mother of Mansoor Hashmi, CEO, Xander Communication (Pvt) Ltd, Karachi on Monday.

The APNS Office Bearers have offered condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the loss.