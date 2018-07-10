Share:

KARACHI - Anti Car Lifting Cell of the Karachi police on Monday claimed to have busted an interprovincial gang of motorcycles lifters while 29 suspects were apprehended during separate raids and operation conducted by Karachi police.

According to ACLC officials, the suspects were arrested during targeted raid conducted on a tipped off at Qalandaria Chowk in North Nazimabad area, added that the suspects arrested were identified as Saleemullah Solangi, Mushtaq Brohi and Tasleemullah Solangi while their other companions who have been identified as Ahsan and Ashraf Khokhar have yet to be arrested.

According to ACLC officials, the suspects arrested are the professional criminals and they have been involved in lifting of at least 200 motorcycles since 2015. ACLC chief SSP Asad Raza said that the suspects arrested have a criminal record and have also been arrested multiple times but later released from the courts on bail, added that the suspects after stealing motorcycles from parts of Karachi used to sell them to their gang member, namely Ashraf Khokhar in Karachi who later used to sell them to another member, namely Ataullah Brohi in Khuzdar, Baluchistan. The police also claimed to have recovered at least ten theft motorcycles from their possession. The cases were registered while further investigation was underway.

As many as 15 suspects were apprehended during ongoing targeted raids in Orangi Town. Police officials said that the suspects were arrested during door to door search operation in Iqbal Market area of Orangi Town against the criminal elements. According to SHO Arshad Janjua, the police also recovered arms, ammunitions, vehicles batteries and spare parts from at least three suspects, namely Faizan Ali, Ejazul Haq and Iqbal Naik.

The cases against them were registered while further investigation was underway.