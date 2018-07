Share:

ISLAMABAD:- Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has canceled the permission for scheduled international flight NL 221/224 of Shaheeh Air of Islamabad-Dubai-Islamabad sector with effect from July 13. According to a letter served on Shaheen Air Monday, CAA directed the airline to intimate the affected passengers accordingly to avoid any inconvenience. It may be mentioned here that Shaheen Air is defaulter of more than Rs1.25 billion of CAA with regard to various charges.