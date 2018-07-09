Share:

LOS ANGELES:- Camila Cabello is creating a cosmetics line for L’Oreal. The ‘Havana’ hitmaker has been a brand ambassador for the beauty firm since last year, appearing in several advertisements for their L’Oreal’s Elvive haircare range, and she’s now taking their collaboration further. She teased: ‘’i’ve got a secret i can’t wait to tell you.’’ She then followed up her Twitter post by sharing images of herself wearing metallic make-up. L’Oreal also shared the same pictures and teased on their social media accounts: ‘’Topping the charts is not all Camila Cabello has been up to.’’ It isn’t yet known when the 21-year-old star will release her collection, or what products will feature.