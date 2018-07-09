Share:

HUJRA SHAH MUQEEM: Former PML-N MNA and candidate for NA-143 Rao Ajmal Khan said that completion of development projects in Hujra Shah Muqeem stood testimony to the fact that the previous N-led government in the centre had spared no effort to serve public.

He stated these remarks during a meeting with a delegation of senior journalists led by Okara Union of Journalists district president Rao Mushtaq Qadir Khan here the other day.

He vowed to make Okara a model city, saying that he would not sit idle after being elected and would continue to serve people of his area as he did in the past. He expressed his optimism that people would vote for the PML-N on a basis of its 'good performance'. He added that chances of PML-N's victory in Hujra Shah Muqeem had brightened after his electoral alliance with Jugnu Mohsin, candidate for PP-184. "We, with public assistance, will bring an end to dynastic politics in the area," he vowed.

N hopes to win polls for 'brilliant performance'

SADIQABAD: The PML-N will succeed in the upcoming general election on the basis of its performance. This was stated by PML-N candidate for NA-180 Sardar Arshad Khan Leghari here the other day.

He claimed that the PML-N had provided all basic necessities of life to the people of Sadiqabad by installing water pipelines, providing electricity and gas, and establishing network of roads. He added that the PML-N government had completed development projects worth billions of rupees during their tenure. "By doping so, the PML-N has ensured fulfilment of its public service pledge," he added. He said that vote was the only way to come to power, adding that the PML-N government had provided better healthcare and education at the doorstep of Sadiqabadians. He expressed his optimism that the PML-N would win 2018 election with thumping majority.