LAHORE - An eight-member delegation of International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) called on Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani at his office here on Monday. The meeting discussed the ICMPD plan to establish three new resource centres in Punjab, employment opportunities abroad, measures to stop human trafficking, and collaboration in the field of technical and vocational education. Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary said that skilled labour as well as educated human resource would be needed in Pakistan after completion of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He mentioned that Punjab is 60 percent of total population of the country and people from Gujranwala, Sialkot and south Punjab go abroad for employment. He said that ICMDP’s plan to set up resource centres in Gujrat, Mandi Bhaud Din and Rahim Yar Khan is a positive step. Additional Chief Secretary Home, and Secretary Labour were also present on the occasion.

During his visit to hospital, the chief secretary medical superintendents of Punjab Dental and Lady Willingdon hospitals to improve cleanliness arrangements.

He inspected different wards, inquired after the patients and listened to their problems. He directed the medical superintendents to prepare cost estimation for repair and maintenance of buildings, and purchase beds, necessary equipment and machines so that patients could not face any problem. He also ordered starting evening shift in dental hospital to facilitate patients especially government servants. Talking to students of De’ Montmorency College of Dentistry, the Chief Secretary said: “Medical is a noble profession; doctors should take pride and perform their duties considering it a service to humanity”. He mentioned that the visit of hospitals are aimed at bringing improvement in health facilities. In Lady Willingdon Hospital, the Chief Secretary inspected hostels, Daycare Centre and laboratory and checked quality of food in kitchen and canteen. He was accompanied by Secretary Specialized Healthcare Saqib Zafar and Special Secretary Usman Moazam during his visits.