Rawalpindi - The residents of Chuhur Chopal on Monday held an intense protest against the high ups of Islamabad Electricity Supply Company (IESCO) for failing to compensate a 15 year old teenager whose body was burnt after coming into contact with a dangling live electricity wire in 2013.

The protestors, chanted slogans against Chairman WAPDA, IESCO officials and demanded the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar to take suo moto notice against IESCO officials.

According to details, scores of residents of Muhala Muhammad Abad, Street Number 7, Chuhur Chopal gathered on a road and staged a protest demonstration against the apathy and negligence of IESCO officials for not compensating a 15 year teenager who was electrocuted and burnt while going to school in 2013.

They said IESCO officials had promised the victim and his family to take care of all the expenses of the medical treatment of the child but later they refused to do so.

Pervaiz Akhter, the father of victim child Abdullah Jan, told media his son was going school when he came in contact with a high voltage electricity wire in 2013.

He added that his son received serious shocks due to which his back, shoulders and arms were burnt critically. He said that he lodged a complaint with WAPDA officials who admitted their fault and pledged to meet all the expenses for the medical treatment of his son. He alleged that later WAPDA officials refused to pay the amount to him for medical treatment.

Pervaiz claimed that he had spent 5 million on medical treatment of his son far. “I am a poor man and cannot bear the expenditure of my son’s medical treatment,” he said. He appealed to CJP Justice Saqib Nisar, to take action against IESCO and to make them release the compensation amount to him for medical treatment of his son.