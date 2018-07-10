Share:

KARACHI - Caretaker Chief Minister Fazal-ur-Rehman chaired two separate meeting with industrialists here at the CM House on Monday and assured them that their all the outstanding issues would be resolved on priority basis.

The first meeting held with the a 16-member delegation of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) was led by Qasim Siraj Teli and discussed issues of encroachments, traffic jams and water issues.

The delegation told the chief minister that there were growing encroachments issues in different industrial areas of the city. They said that due to encroachment traffic jam and other issues have cropped up. The chief minister directed concerned deputy commissioners to remove them encroachment and also directed traffic police to make traffic flow in the industrial areas smooth. On the water issues the chief minister said that after completion of K-IV water issue would be resolved to some extent. He said that there was dire need to treat waste water and use it again for industrials purposes.

The chief minister held another meeting with the industrialist of SITE area was led by Zubair Motiwala and listened to their problems and assured that they provincial government would resolve their issues on priority basis.