LAHORE - Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairperson Dr Nizamud Din called on Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari at his office here yesterday.

During the meeting, various matters, including promotion of research and development in higher education sector, came under discussion. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that education is a key to success and a symbol of bright future of the country. Therefore, immediate steps should be taken for the promotion of higher education, he said. Attention should be given to quality education particularly for durable promotion of higher education sector because educational targets can only be achieved this way, he said. He said that research and development should be focused at universities and added that this goal can be achieved by ensuring direct liaison among industry, livestock, agriculture and other sectors. Work is needed to be done with commitment and passion for promotion of research and development at universities, he added.

The chief minister said that long-lasting reforms in education sector are the basis of national development as developed countries have earned a niche in the comity of nations through their educational measures. “A comprehensive policy is required to modernize the education sector for effectively dealing with today’s challenges. It is need of the hour that new reforms should be introduced in health and education sectors by utilizing the information and communication technologies,” he said. He said that dexterous use of information technology is imperative for uplifting the educational system for betterment of the people. Vibrant strategy is required to transform the universities as centres of excellence for modern knowledge, he added. The PHEC chairperson apprised the chief minister of performance and future strategy of the commission.

Separately, Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal called on Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari at his office here yesterday. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that KEMU is a historic institution in medical education and added that extraordinary importance of this university is needed to be further highlighted. KEMU’s educational status will be restored by promoting merit in this institution, he added. While talking to the VC KEMU, the chief minister said that merit should be promoted in KEMU as like you are appointed on merit. He said that research has the key importance in medical sector and Pakistan can earn global recognition by promoting medical research. Further steps are needed to be taken to promote medical education which should be commensurate with the modern day needs and requirements. Health sector requires selfless devotion and service towards the ailing humanity and medical students should be motivated towards public service during their education. He said that proposal of connecting the new campus of KEMU being developed at Muridke-Narowal Road with Sialkot-Lahore Motorway will be reviewed. The VC briefed the chief minister about administrative and teaching activities and future plans of the university. He also presented his book entitled “Mushahidaat Wa Tasuraat” to Dr Hasan Askari.