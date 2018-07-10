Share:

Rawalpindi - Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf said motorcycle gives riders a sense of freedom on the open roads but there are serious dangers involved in riding it without a helmet.

“A motorcycle does not provide the structural protection that a car does to keep drivers safe in case of an accident,” he said.

He said that motorcyclists need to take extra precautions to protect their body, especially the head by wearing a helmet while plying motorcycle on the road.

CTO Muhammad Bin Ashraf expressed these views while talking to the media on Monday after distributing free of cost helmets among motorcycle riders at TNT and Mall Road Signal.

He was also flanked by Education Wing of City Traffic Police and DSP Cantt Circle Rafih Rathore on the occasion.

He said the helmet, not only keeps the riders safe from fatal head injuries in case of an accident but also the face, eyes and throat from dust and harsh weather conditions.

He said the purpose of distributing free helmets among the citizens is to create awareness among them about the importance of wearing helmet while driving a motorcycle on the road. CTO Muhammad Bin Ashraf said the traffic police are striving hard to teach the public about traffic rules to minimize road traffic accidents in the city. He requested the people to act upon the advice of traffic police about road traffic rules and other safety measures.

our staff reporter