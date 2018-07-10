Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Monday gave the last chance to former finance minister Ishaq Dar to appear before the court within three days.

With the last warning, the top court hinted at cancellation of Dar’s passport and directed the interior ministry to assist the SC as to what steps could be adopted for Dar’s extradition.

The top court observed if Nawaz Sharif and his daughter could come after conviction, why Dar was not returning to the country.

On July 5, the top court had issued a notice to the then information Secretary Muhammad Azam, the then finance secretary and the then federal finance minister Ishaq Dar with the observation that the salary and perks and privileges of Qasmi were approved by these persons in their official capacity.

A two-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, took up the case of alleged illegal appointment of Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi as managing director of Pakistan Television Corporation.

When the hearing commenced, the CJ asked whether Dar had come. The bench was informed that Dar was not present while Masood and Azam were present.

The chief justice remarked the apex court of the country had summoned him for the second time, but he was not complying with its order. He expressed his dismay and observed his passport would be cancelled in case he did not return.

He further observed it was the right of every citizen to hold a passport and this court respected everyone, but in turn they should also honour the courts’ order.

Justice Ahsan questioned if Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were coming back despite conviction, why Dar was not repatriating. The chief justice the top court would issue red warrants for him if he refused to comply with its orders.

He asked Masood to disclose on whose approval Qasmi was granted hefty salary, warning him of dire action in case of misstatement before the bench.

The CJ questioned the interior secretary whether the court had become such toothless that it could not bring him back.

He directed the secretary to sit with the foreign ministry officials and decide how to bring Dar back, asking him what could be the consequences in case of revocation of his passport.

During the hearing, PPP’s Sardar Latif Khosa advocate who was present in the courtroom stood and informed the bench that the British government would deport him in case of cancellation of his passport.

The chief justice observed even in the caretaker government, Dar had sympathies. He also cited a law under which a proclaimed offender or an absconder could be arrested by a common citizen, adding that non-compliance of the court’s order was disobedience and arrogance.

The interior secretary informed the top court that in another case the matter of red warrants against Dar was being expedited.

The bench, directing Dar to appear in the court within three days, also sought reply from the interior ministry regarding the steps taken for his extradition and consequences of revoking his passport.