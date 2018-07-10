Share:

KANDHKOT - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) conducted trainings for poling staff on Monday.

Training sessions for the election were started from May 25, at district complex Kandhkot while it was ended today. Master trainer Abdul Rahman said that more than 500 sessions were conducted for polling staff throughout the district. He said that there are 395 polling stations across Kashmore. He informed that more than 7,000 polling staff including; presiding officers, assisting presiding officers and polling officers were trained by master trainers in entire Kashmore.

He further said that different sessions were held for all process from starting to ending. Team of National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) also imparted trainings the Result Transmission System (RTS) to presiding and other officers.

The RTS is android application through which result will be send to district returning officers (DROs), ECP offices including head office. In other hands, a certificate distribution ceremony among presiding officers and assistant presiding officers were held at district complex after ending of the sessions.