Former provincial minister Tanveer Aslam Malik appeared before the anti-graft authority in the Punjab Saaf Pani Company case on Monday.

The National Accountability Bureau last week summoned Malik, the former provincial minister for Housing Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department, to appear before a combined investigation team of the NAB in Lahore.

An official on Monday told The Nation that the minister remained present at the Lahore NAB offices for a few hours and left the headquarters after submitting his replies in response to allegations of corruption. The NAB had also warned the former provincial minister that he would face the consequences if he failed to appear before the authority. The Punjab Saaf Pani Company is one of the 56 public sectors companies established under the PML-N government in the province since 2008. Last year, the Chairman NAB Javed Iqbal had ordered a through probe into the 56 companies over allegations of embezzlement, corruption, and irregularities.