ISLAMABAD: A one-day “Election Mela” will be held here at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on July 17 to celebrate democracy.

The first ever unique event will be organized by Potohar Organization for Development Advocacy (PODA) in collaboration with Election Commission of Pakistan and The Asia Foundation. The event aims to educate the participants about importance of holding elections.

Salman Ali Khan Bettani,a lecturer said that elections have greater impacts on developing strong democracies since people have an ultimate say in the way they want to be governed. He said that democratic nations perform elections where people have a say on the kind of government that will safeguard all their interests. Therefore, the elected leaders have a responsibility of ensuring that the country is run in the most efficient way which brings about prosperity, he said.

Dr Memoona Khayal said that elections are very important, adding that no matter to which party one belongs to, one should take voting and the electoral process very seriously. The elections campaign of candidates from different political parties is gradually gaining momentum in federal capital in the form of public gatherings and corner meetings. The candidates have started visiting their respective areas to meet the residents. Besides, election offices have also been opened in various streets and markets of federal capital.–APP

PNCA Repertory theatre making efforts to promote theatre acting

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Repertory theatre is making efforts to educate young artist to excel their capabilities by adopting latest contemporary techniques and cultivate new areas for long-term growth and sustainability in the fields of film making and performing arts.

Repertory Theatre PNCA is mandated for the promotion and preservation of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, said Waqar Azeem Programme Organizer PNCA. He said that earlier only people learned the art at Radio Pakistan and PTV but this is a great new opportunity for young artists to learn from the arts council. He said that regular workshops on drama acting are being organized by PNCA.

However, he said that still there is no theatre in the capital city and suggested that the government should establish one theatre in the city for promotion of drama and art. He said that theatre plays a very important role in the promotion of social and national issues through various programmes and shows. He said that PNCA is engaged in organizing different shows and programmes representing provincial and regional cultures departments. He further said that Repertory Theatre has tremendously activated its functions to project soft image and enlightened Pakistan through organizing stage dramas, acting basic learning programmes and other similar activities locally and abroad to project cultural diplomacy.–APP

CDA, ICT remove encroachments from G-8, H-13 sectors

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA), along with the district administration and the Islamabad Excise Department, has conducted joint anti-encroachment operations in G-8 and H-13 and removed encroachments.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) launched the operation on the directions of the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The CDA Enforcement Director and Land Survey Director supervised the operations in which they demolished seven rooms and four boundary walls with the help of heavy machinery.–APP

The CDA enforcement cell, in coordination with Islamabad Taxation and Excise Department and the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA), also demolished illegal ramps and sealed 27 car showrooms.