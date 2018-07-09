Share:

FAISALABAD-The district administration has imposed a fine of Rs25,000 each on five candidates of different political parties on repeated violation of Election Code of Conduct in the district.

Those have been imposed fine are included candidates from NA-110 Rana Muhammad Azal Khan, NA-107 Khurram Shehzad, NA-109 Faizullah Kamoka, PP-100 Rana Abdul Waheed and candidate from PP-104 Safdar Shakir.

During the hearing of show cause notices, the deputy commissioner issued a warning to Tariq Bajwa, the candidate from NA-101, Mian Abdul Mannan from NA-109, Rana Ali Abbas from PP-115 and Mehbub Alam Sandhu from PP-116 on their assurance of following the code of conduct.

He warned the local body representatives, and said that a case against them would be moved to local govt department in case of taking part in the election campaign of any candidate. The show cause notices have been issued to the 17 electoral candidates, local body representatives and govt officials on violation of election code of conduct.

Deputy Commissioner/Distinct Monitoring Officer for General Election Syed Ahmed Fawad imposed decided 46 show cause notices during the hearing of violators. He asked the candidates to follow the code of conduct and not to display oversized banners and posters. He stressed them to refrain from carrying and displaying arms of all kinds including fireworks in the election campaign. He warned the govt officials, and said the strict action would be taken against them if found involved in taking part in the election campaign of the candidates.

Moreover to review the implementation process of election arrangements in a meeting, the deputy commissioner has asked the officers concerned to perform their duties with full responsibilities for the provision of administrative and logistic support for holding peaceful and transparent general elections 2018 in a pleasant environment in the district.

Reviewing the election arrangements, he said that the assistance of the civil department for holding general elections was a national task and no negligence and carelessness would be tolerated in this regard. He said that the officers concerned would be present at their places of posting and no station leave would be granted during the election exercise. He directed for arranging all necessary facilities at the polling stations, and said that comprehensive arrangements be made for installation of CCTV cameras at the polling stations.

He stressed upon placing polling material at the safer places and proper security be made in this regard. He asked for implementation of comprehensive transport plan for the transportation of the polling material and staff. He said proper arrangements be made for the parking of vehicles with the cooperation of traffic police. He urged upon adopting coordinated strategy for successful implementation of election arrangements from all concerned departments. He said that election code of conduct be got implemented in letter and spirit in the district and reports of violations be forwarded immediately for taking action against the violators.

Likewise, police registered cases against 14 local bodies representatives for participating in election campaign of different political parties candidates. Police sources said that the Election Commission had banned the local bodies representatives’ participation in the election campaign of any candidate but various chairmans, vice chairmen and councilors were found violating the election code of conduct and their pictures were placed on the portraits and banners of various contesting candidates.

Besides registering the cases, the police also removed all the illegal banners and portraits from different localities. The local body representatives booked include Saeed Ahmed Shad, Rana Azeem, Jameel, Zubair Janjua, Sheikh Ilyas, Tanvir Ahmed, Yousfa Ansir, Sana Ullah etc. CPO Moeen Masood said that action against the violators of ECP code of conduct would be carried on without entertaining any pressure.

An Anti-Corruption Establishment team arrested an education officer red handed while receiving bribe from a citizen. A citizen Sakhawat gave an application to the ACE that assistant director Inquiry branch education department M Boota is demanding bribe for giving some favour to his relative retired teacher Shaheen Anjum. On the application ACE regional director constituted a team which conducted the raid and held the assistant director red handed.