Share:

Wimbledon won't

budge on final clash

Wimbledon chiefs insisted again Monday that the men's final will start at its traditional time despite it clashing with a potential England World Cup triumph. The All England Club has come under pressure to rethink its 2pm start time for Sunday's final with the football showpiece in Moscow kicking off at 4pm in the UK. Should England defeat Croatia in semi-final then they will feature in a World Cup final for the first time since lifting the trophy in 1966. "It is purely our decision to stay at 2pm. It will stay this year, it will stay next year," said All England Club chief executive Richard Lewis.

Former Barca boss

Enrique named Spain coach

Former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique was appointed Spain's new coach after previous incumbent Julen Lopetegui was sacked . "Luis Enrique's appointment as coach for the next two years was approved unanimously," Spanish federation president Luis Rubiales told reporters. His briefing came just hours after Jose Francisco Molina, 47, a former goalkeeper at Atletico Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna who played nine times for Spain, was named as sporting director. Enrique, 48, will replace Lopetegui, who was fired by Rubiales when the coach announced he had signed to take over at Real Madrid.

England reject Hart prefers cricket over World Cup

Joe Hart played cricket Saturday rather than watching Jordan Pickford keep a clean sheet for England in the World Cup quarter-finals. The 31-year-old, who played 75 times for England including in nine of the 10 qualifiers, said he was "gutted" at not making Gareth Southgate's squad and turned out for his hometown cricket club, Shrewsbury. While England were beating Sweden 2-0, Hart scored six runs batting at number nine and took a catch in his first appearance for the club in 11 years, in a Birmingham League Premier Division match against Knowle and Dorridge.

Brazil fans greet

team after knockout

Members of Brazil’s national team, which was knocked out of the 2018 World Cup, were applauded by fans greeting their arrival at Rio de Janeiro's international airport on Sunday. Five-time champion Brazil lost to Belgium 2-1 on Friday in Kazan, Russia. Supporters chanted and cheered the players on as they got off the airplane and appeared in the airport lounge. Players Casemiro and Philippe Coutinho stopped to greet some of the supporters and take pictures with them. Neymar, regarded as one of the most talented players on the Brazilian side, was not seen in the disembarkation area.