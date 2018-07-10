Share:

ISLAMABAD - A majority of people has supported various decisions and interventions of CJP Mian Saqib Nisar in various matters, but the masses have so far shown a lukewarm response to donation for dams under an SC-spearheaded initiative.

It was expected that the public would donate generously to construct Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams. An estimated $12 billion is required for a portion of these two dams.

The account titled ‘Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dam Fund–2018’ fetched only Rs1.32 million after its opening six days ago. A major chunk of the Rs1.32 million includes Rs1 million donation by CJP Nisar from his personal account.

Additional Attorney General (AAG) Syed Nayyar Rizvi said: “The issue surfaced due to a lack of campaign as well as technical matters of online transactions.”

He, however, said that he would give a comprehensive presentation on the campaign to the top court on Tuesday (today). He hoped that following a proper awareness campaign, the public will join in the cause.

“I am not the one who donates but the one who collects,” PTI chief Imran Khan replied in a lighter vein to a question during the launch of his party’s manifesto.

He said he has “exhausted in collecting donation for Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital and Numl University”. He said that there was a need to formulate a holistic policy on the water issue.

INP reported Acting President Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani donated Rs1.5 million to the fund.

Sanjrani backed the establishment of fund by CJP and urged expatriates to donate generously

A section of lawyers has appreciated the top court’s initiative to meet water needs of the country.

They said the public had a mistrust of the government and they would not donate to accounts if monitored by the government.

Advocate Azhar Siddique said that the order passed by the Supreme Court for collecting funds was a national cause and the name of the chief justice must be written in golden words for protecting fundamental rights.

“We support this national cause and our families will take an active part in the collection of funds,” he added.

Advocate Faisal Siddiqi, who is also a renowned analyst on legal issues, commented that constitutionalism and judicial activism appeared to be a new form of Pakistani nationalism and the top court’s proceedings resembled a “state of government by the judiciary”.

Another section of lawyers believes that both the dams were not new to the country and the former government had already allocated funds for the dams under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

They say that an amount of Rs23 billion and Rs2 billion had already been allocated for Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams respectively by the the PML-N government in the PSDP 2018-19.

