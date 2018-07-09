Share:

GUJRANWALA/SIALKOT/TOBA TEK SINGH-Two young girls slipped into a local canal while taking a self, one was rescued by the local people while the operation was afoot to spot the other girl.

The two young girls of Mian Channu reached there to attend a marriage ceremony. They were taking a selfie at the canal side when they slipped into the deep water. Listening to their hue and cry, the local people rushed there and rescued one girl while 1122 team was carrying out operation for the search of the second girl.

Likewise, a minor girl Tayyuba (2) drowned after falling into the local water-well while she was playing in village Mandraanwala, Daska tehsil. The Rescue 1122 fished out her dead body. She was laid to rest in her native graveyard amid sobs and tears. A large number of the people attended the funeral.

On the other side, two sisters were kidnapped in Chak 388-JB on Monday. Saddar police registered an FIR on the complainant of Muhammad Naveed who reported that accused Umer had sent a proposal to marry one of the abducted girls.

The proposal had been rejected by the family over which the accused reached there by a car along with his two accomplices and bundled away his both the girls into their car on gunpoint to unknown place. Police were conducting raids to recover the girls.

DRILL: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) conducted a massive mock flood-fighting exercise in River Chenab at Head Marala-Sialkot.

The rescuers and divers of the Rescue 1122 showed their skills and capabilities to avert the recurring flood threats and how to combat the flood. District Emergency Officer Sialkot Syed Kamal Abid and district heads of various departments witnessed the mock flood-fighting exercise.

On the occasion, the rescuers provided emergency relief infrastructural help to the mock flood victims during, proving that Rescue 1122 was alert and ready to combat any flood eventuality.

Meanwhile, Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattu told newsmen that the Sialkot district has been divided into 22 sectors to avert the recurring flood threats under a flood protection plan. The DC added that 33 flood relief centres in Sialkot district’s all the four Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils.