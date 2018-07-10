Share:

Shehbaz receives warm welcome

Former chief minister and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif received a huge welcome from party supporters at Faizpur Interchange near Saggian Bridge on way to Nankana Sahib. A large number of party workers and supporters gathered at the interchange and chanted loaded slogans for Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif. They showered rose petals on the jeep of former chief minister while a number of them were seen carrying party flags and dancing to the tune of PML-N songs. Shehbaz Sharif was not due to have a stopover at this point but in view of the enthusiasm of the workers, his caravan stopped and he made brief address to them. Shehbaz Sharifr lauded the spirit of the workers and said that it was indicative of a certain victory of the party in the next elections. He said the PML-N had always taken the country out of difficulties and this time too it was determined to rise to the occasion. He also asked the workers to reach the city airport on Friday when their leader Nawaz Sharif was coming back from London to get them their fundamental rights of justice, democracy, rule of law and respect of the vote. –Staff Reporter

Action against ECP code violations

The district administration Monday removed the banners, steamers that falls in ECP publicity violations in city. Special teams removed political banners from Ferozpur Road, Multan Road, Khkhar Chowk, Canal View Society, Hanjarwal Stop and Raiwind Road. The posters were larger than the size approved by the ECP announced. The Election Commissioner of Lahore has approved sizes of publicity items as poster (18 inches into 23 inches), Hand Bill / pamphlets / leaflets (9 inches into 6 inches), Banners ( 3 feet into 9 feet ) and portraits ( 2 feet into 3 feet). With only 15 days are left in General Elections 2018 and political parties have speed up their election campaign while on the other hand, in neck to neck competition, city administration is also on its toes to remove the ECP publicity violations in the city. Deputy Commissioner Anwarul Haq directed Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Zaheer Liaqat removed banners from Manawa and Batapur. –Staff Reporter