Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Monday reserved verdict on maintainability of a petition questioning ban imposed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on participation of local government representatives in political activities in general elections.

Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza was hearing the petition moved by a number of chairmen and vice-chairmen from various union councils against the ECP ban. They said the ECP ban on them was violation of Political Parties Act (Amended) 2017. They said the ECP issued a notification regarding ban on their political activities. They asked the court to set aside the ban for being unconstitutional. On this, Justice Mirza reserved the verdict on maintainability of the petition against political activities of local bodies representatives.