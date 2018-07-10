Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Monday ordered auction of 1,733-kanal land of PTI leader Shehzad Khakwani in Mian Channu for being defaulter of a bank, and fixed July 21 for auction of the land for payment of the loan.

Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza passed the order on a petition moved by Agriculture Development Bank against Shehzad Khakwani for not returning loan amount to it.

Following the court directions, auctioneers presented a schedule in the court. The counsel of the bank told the court that the owners of Zasha Limited were declared defaulters.

A decree of over Rs300 million was issued in the favour of the bank in 2016 but Shehzad Khakhwani was reluctant to return the loan, the counsel said. He said 1733 land owned by Shehzad Khakhwani in Mian Channu area was taken as mortgage to get loan from the bank.

Later, he said the assets of Zasha Limited were mortgaged against the payment of the loan taken for business purposes. The counsel asked the court to order auction of the land mortgaged for payment of the loan. After hearing arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, Justice Mirza ordered auction of 1733 Kanal land owned by Shehzad Khakwani for payment of the loan to the bank.

Plea seeking high treason case against Nawaz dismissed

A sessions court on Monday turned down a petition seeking registration of a high treason case against Nawaz Sharif for giving an interview about Mumbai attacks and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for endorsing Sharif’s stance.

Abdullah Malik of the Civil Society Network had moved the petition stating that ousted premier Nawaz Sharif through his ‘anti-state’ statement during an interview to a local English daily damaged the country across the world.

He said former prime minister Abbasi and other respondent leaders, including former defence minister Khurram Dastagir, former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif and others, supported his stance. He said he approached the Civil Lines police station for the registration of a case against the respondents but the SHO did not consider his application.

Following the court order, the station house officer of Civil Lines Police Station said that police had no concern whatsoever with the request made by the petitioner. He said it was the powers of the federal government to look into such matters. After hearing arguments of both sides, Additional District & Sessions Judge Fayaz Ahmad Buttar dismissed the petition, holding that no concept of registration of a case was there on the ground of such allegations by local police. He said the federal government itself was powerful to look into such matters.

The judge dismissed the petition for not being maintainable.