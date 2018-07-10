Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Monday said that Directorate General Trade Organisations (DGTO) has cancelled licences of twenty-six trade associations including nine chambers of commerce sparking widespread criticism.

Licences of three chambers of commerce representing women entrepreneurs have also been cancelled igniting criticism among concerned circles, it said.

A group of business leaders called on Dr Murtaza Mughal, president of PEW, and informed him that the office of DGTO is discouraging the business community. They are being insulted for small technical faults in the papers which is adding to the uncertainty. The business community alleged that the DGTO office is full of remnants of a former government which are defaming the present government through such negative tactics.

The trade associations that have been declared illegal include Rawalpindi Women Chamber, Attock Women Chamber, Nowshera Women Chamber, Charsadda Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Benazirabad Chamber, Hunza Chamber, Qila Saifullah Chamber, Moosa Khail Chamber, and Nigar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, they informed.

They said that the other trade associations that were declared illegal include Pakistan Computer Association, Chemists and Druggists Association, Travel Agents Association, All Pakistan Oil Mills Association, Small Hajj Organisers, Tractor Dealers, Almunium Manufacturers, Scrap Importers, Copper Importers, Plastic Scrap Importers, Association of Transporters, Glass Manufacturers, Ghee Exporters, Custom Agents, Heater Importers, Health Care and Importers of Gen Stones.

At the occasion, Dr Mughal said that the country is passing through difficult times and confidence of the business community is imperative to tackle challenges, therefore, they should be facilitated.

The timing of the move will not benefit the government of the business community in any way, he said.