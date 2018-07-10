Share:

DADU - A man and his daughter were killed in a road accident near Lakki Shah Sadder on Monday. According to Lakki Shah Sadder police, a truck collided with a rickshaw on Indus Highway near Lakki Shah Sadder. As a result, Iqbal Khan, 43, and his daughter Hooray, 7, died on the spot. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Sehwan Sharif Hospital for autopsy and later, handed over the bodies to their heirs. Truck driver manage to flee from the scene.

ELECTION CAMPAIGN

Pakistan People’s Party is a voice of country and always stands for the rights of poor.

These views were expressed by district president of the party from NA-235 Dadu and Johi, Rais Rafique Ahmed Jamali during an election campaign at Johi on Monday.

“Our party would win the election,” he said and adding that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is only leader who raised voice for rights of exploited citizens of the country and therefore all corrupt elements had joined hands against him.

He further said “We are not afraid of any alliance and we have proud to our party chairman and co-chairman that poor also love with our party and we will not leave them in a tough time we are with in every kith and kin.” PPP PS-86 candidate Peer Sayyed Ghulam Shah Jeelani, Former MPA Dr Sajeela Lighari, Saeed Jamali and Sayyed Ahmed Shah also spoke on the occation.

PROTEST

Citizens staged a protest against unannounced loadshedding in the city on Monday.

Social worker Dr Jabbar said that several areas of the city were facing prolonged power outage.

Several areas of city Dadu, including Civil Hospital Road, Station Road, Cinema Choke, Jaguar Abad Muhalla, Ghareeb Abad Muhalla and Kachery Road have been badly hit by loadshedding.

Dr Jabbar claimed that a new SDO of Sepco Ghulam Qadir Chandio demand bribe from the locals.